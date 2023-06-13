Standard Chartered Appoints India Co-Head Of Client Coverage

Despite being based in the UK, Standard Chartered makes most of its money outside of the country from its operations in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC said in January that it had explored a takeover of the emerging markets-focused lender but was no longer doing so. Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters has downplayed a potential deal, pointing to the improvements in the business’s performance. Standard Chartered is targeting $1.3 billion in cost savings through 2024.