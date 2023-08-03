StanChart Sees Senior Banker Exits In India As Rivals Circle

Manish Jain, who spent more than 23 years at the UK lender and was most recently its co-head of corporate, commercial and institutional banking for India, is planning to leave the bank to join Yes Bank Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter. Yusuf Roopawalla, who was Standard Chartered’s chief information officer, has left after more than 30 years to join state-backed Bank of India as its chief technology officer, his LinkedIn profile shows.