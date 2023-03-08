Stalin Links Aadhaar To Give People Energy, Offers Ease Of Mobility

Notwithstanding the slugfest over several sensitive political issues with the Opposition, a subtle change is happening in Tamil Nadu under the DMK regime headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin. There are three unconnected happenings. All of them give a clue or two to a significant transformational shift in the thought process of the ruling political class.

First, there is this quiet move to nudge electricity users—of all kinds—to link their Aadhaar numbers with their Electricity Board consumer numbers.

Second, the DMK government has now decided to rope in, on a limited basis though, private bus operators—albeit on select routes—to run public transport in Chennai.

Third, reports suggest that the Steel Authority of India Ltd. is considering handing over non-core assets of Salem Steel Plant to the Tamil Nadu government. In return, the Tamil Nadu government is expected to facilitate the disinvestment of Salem Steel Plant.

These three are disconnected happenings. Nevertheless, these indicate a sense of readiness to readjust to the changing business environment of the modern day.

Surprisingly, there isn’t much resistance or opposition to the Aadhaar-EB consumer number linkage move. There were initial complaints about the inability to do the online linkage. But the state government has been very proactive in fixing the glitches and facilitating a smooth linkage. This has been a long overdue move.

According to the newly-announced government decision—TNEB Aadhaar Link 2022—all customers are required to link their Electricity Board number to their Aadhaar cards. Linking the Aadhaar card is very important for all consumers to get the benefits of subsidy. In a way, this weeds out bogus power connections. It also gives a broad visibility as to the subsidy spent on the power connections. Subsidy per se is not the issue. It is the misuse of subsidy that is denting the coffers of the government.

The Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan maintained time and again that the government should know where the money is going after all.

With power utilities under immense financial pressures, the government has to willy-nilly go for hard options. The Aadhaar linkage, at least, is intended to plug the leakages in the system. Also, fresh funding for these power utilities will be hard to come up with, if they don’t show prudence and responsibility in their operations. The financial health of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corp. Ltd. is given in the table below.