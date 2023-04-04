Stagnant PPF Rate Implies Investors Need A New Strategy

Investments in PPF have remained one of the top choices for investors who are looking for debt exposure as far as their retirement planning is concerned.

The salaried have the Employees Provident Fund, where an amount is contributed by both the employer and the employee and where the predominant exposure is to debt. Those who are not able to access the EPF look at the PPF as an alternative, and it is a safe and steady way to build a retirement corpus. While there is a tax benefit at the time of investment under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, there is an additional benefit because the interest that is earned on the investment is tax-free.

These benefits make it a very attractive investment for those who fall in the higher tax brackets.