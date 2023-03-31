GPT-4 ‘Is The Best Therapist.’ Stablity AI CEO Says There’s No AI Bubble

On Thursday, Mostaque was dressed casually in a green T-shirt and Asics sneakers. He spoke enthusiastically about recent AI products — and specifically OpenAI’s latest model, GPT-4, which is the follow-up to the AI model that originally underpinned its massively popular ChatGPT chatbot. “I use GPT-4 every day,” he said. “It’s the best therapist.” (He didn’t elaborate on what he talks to it about.)