Stable Commodity Prices Will Make Renewable Projects Viable, Says Sunil Rathi Of Waaree Energies

In the last two years, the Indian power sector has seen considerable demand-related stress. This year, the peak demand went up to 220 GW in May, and if that had continued for some more time, India could have witnessed dry-outs as there was not sufficient capacity and resources such as coal, gas, and renewables to meet the peak demand.

In an exclusive interview with BQ Prime, Sunil Rathi, director of sales and marketing at solar panel maker Waaree Energies, said renewable energy—solar and wind—along with hydropower, batteries, and pumped storage will be critical in avoiding the such emergency situations.

Around 15 GW of stuck renewable energy projects, mostly solar, will become viable as commodity prices have started to stabilise in the last two weeks, he said.