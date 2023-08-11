Sri Lanka Set To Pass Law To Finalize Domestic Debt Restructure

Pension funds will have the choice of swapping defaulted bonds for new debt or face a tax of 30% compared to 14% as part of Sri Lanka’s domestic debt restructuring once the legislation is passed. Completing the domestic piece of its debt restructuring would give impetus to negotiations with the island nation’s external creditors, including bondholders as well as India, China and the Paris Club. Striking a deal is crucial for maintaining the flow of funds from an International Monetary Fund program that comes up for its first review in September.