Sri Lanka Creditors Said to Seek Debt Restructuring Deal Without China

The members want the group of major creditors, including the US, Japan and India, to sign a memorandum of understanding with Sri Lanka around the time of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings scheduled for next month in Marrakesh, Morocco, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. China, which held about 10% of Sri Lanka’s external debt as of the end of last year, isn’t a part of the group and is pursuing separate bilateral talks.