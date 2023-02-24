Sri Lanka Approves Adani Green's $442 Million Wind Power Project

Adani Green Energy Ltd. has received approval to install wind power plants in Sri Lanka for an investment of Rs 3,657 crore.

The board of investment of Sri Lanka, in a Twitter post, said that it has issued the letter of approval to the renewables arm of the Indian conglomerate Adani Group, for setting up two wind power plants in Mannar and Pooneryn, in Sri Lanka, for an investment of $442 million, or Rs 3,657 crore.

The project will add 350 megawatts of electricity to the national grid within two years, it said.