Srei Resolution: Varde Partners-Arena Consortium Submits Revised Bid

A consortium of alternative investment firm Varde Partners and institutional asset manager Arena has submitted a revised bid for the debt-laden Srei group entities after its previous plan was termed as 'non-compliant', sources said on Sunday.

Plans of the resolution applicants will be put up for voting after submission of a viability report by Dun & Bradstreet on the offers vying to acquire assets of debt-ridden Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd.