SRAM & MRAM Group To Invest $100 Million In SpiceXpress
The group sees a tremendous potential for the company in India’s fast-growing cargo and logistics market.
The U.K.-based SRAM & MRAM Group has signed a pact to invest $100 million in SpiceJet's cargo subsidiary, SpiceXpress and Logistics Pvt.
The memorandum of understanding follows a restructuring agreement with aircraft lessor Carlyle Aviation Partner, which picked up a stake in SpiceXpress at an anticipated future valuation of $1.5 billion, or Rs 12,422 crore.
"In a short time since its inception, the company has shown exceptional growth in the nascent air cargo market, and we see a tremendous potential for the company in India’s fast-growing cargo and logistics market," said Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, chairman at SRAM & MRAM Group, in a press release.
SRAM & MRAM is a conglomerate with business operations in agricultural and agro-food products, artificial intelligence, hedge fund management, hospitality services, and solutions, among other verticals.
SpiceJet recently hived off its cargo business to SpiceXpress for an aggregate amount of Rs 2,556 crore to exclusively handle cargo operations through the subsidiary starting April.
The budget carrier has reported losses in 10 out of the last 12 quarters, forcing it to cut various deals, including offering a stake in the company to aircraft lessors in exchange for the pending dues.
In February, the company's board agreed to issue securities to qualified institutional buyers in order to raise Rs 2,500 crore to strengthen its balance sheet.