SRAM & MRAM Group To Invest $100 Million In SpiceXpress

SpiceJet recently hived off its cargo business to SpiceXpress for an aggregate amount of Rs 2,556 crore to exclusively handle cargo operations through the subsidiary starting April.

The budget carrier has reported losses in 10 out of the last 12 quarters, forcing it to cut various deals, including offering a stake in the company to aircraft lessors in exchange for the pending dues.

In February, the company's board agreed to issue securities to qualified institutional buyers in order to raise Rs 2,500 crore to strengthen its balance sheet.