Spurned WeWork Landlords Push Back As Rent Talks Heat Up

“WeWork is walking a fine line because it has to aggressively cut rent costs in order to reorganize successfully, but at the same time its future depends on maintaining healthy relationships with some of those same landlords if it hopes to strike new agreements with them after emerging from bankruptcy, ” said Evan DuFaux, a special situations analyst at the research firm CreditSights. “The case is likely to turn on the landlords’ strategy regarding renegotiation and rejection of leases.”