Spotify Plans New Premium Tier, Expected To Include HiFi Audio

These changes might be enough to drive new revenue and maintain interest in a stock that has doubled so far this year to $159.99 per share. Spotify has been competing fiercely with the rival services from Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., both of which hiked their standard plans’ prices by a dollar in the US to $10.99 per month in the past year. Spotify’s $9.99 Premium plan, which includes access to podcasts and ad-free music listening, has remained the same in the US since the service launched stateside. The company also offers a free version with commercials.