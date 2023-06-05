Spotify Lays Off Almost 200 Employees To Expand Podcast Partnerships

Spotify has announced that it will lay off approximately 200 employees, or 2% of its workforce, in an attempt to focus on expanding its podcast partnerships.

The company is set to concentrate on collaborations with the podcasting community, and broaden its analytics capabilities by expanding 'Spotify For Podcasters'. It is expanding its partnership efforts with podcasters globally, with an optimised approach for each show and creator.

The move has led the digital music streaming service to do a strategic realignment and reduce its own global podcast vertical and other functions, according to a company statement.

"The dismissed employees will be provided access to placement support, severance packages, including extended healthcare coverage," said Sahar Elhabashi, vice president, head of podcast business, Spotify.