Spot Gold Rises To Record On Dovish Fed Remarks
(Bloomberg) -- Gold shot past a previous all-time high set in the midst of the pandemic on growing expectations for US rate cuts early next year, despite attempts by the Federal Reserve to temper the optimism.
The precious metal surged more than 3% in early trading on Monday, surpassing the previous all-time high it set on Aug. 7, 2020, before paring much of those gains.
A rally in bullion that’s been underway since early October was turbocharged on Friday when comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that monetary policy is “well into restrictive territory” spurred a plunge in the dollar and Treasury yields, a positive for non-interesting bearing gold.
Powell then attempted to push back against the rate-cut optimism, but Wall Street responded by doubling down, despite his warning that “it would be premature to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to speculate on when policy might ease.” Swaps markets now see around a 60% chance of a reduction in March and are fully pricing in a cut in May.
Gold rose 1% to $2,093.55 an ounce as of 8:52 a.m. in Singapore, following a 1.8% increase on Friday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady. Silver advanced.
Bullion has surged around 16% from a low in early October. It benefited from a spate of haven buying following the Hamas attack on Israel, and then, in recent weeks, the rally got extra impetus from the growing expectations for US rate cuts. It’s been bolstered by a drop of 60 basis points in the US 10-year Treasury yield and a decline of almost 3% in a gauge of the dollar over November.
The precious metal is still trading at a large premium to models of its price based on its historic relationship with the dollar and Treasuries. That dynamic has persisted for most of the past year, driven by record buying by central banks, which helped prices to weather persistent outflows by gold-backed exchange traded funds.
ETF holdings have fallen sharply since the end of May, but have shown signs of stabilizing since mid-October. However, they fell last week following a run of five weekly gains.
