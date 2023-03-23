Spin-Off of Credit Suisse Swiss Unit Not on Table, SNB’s Jordan Says
Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan said a spin-off of the Swiss unit of Credit Suisse Group AG is not being considered.
“A spinoff is not on the table right now,” the central bank chief told reporters in Zurich.
He also said that winding down Credit Suisse would have exacerbated the banking crisis, adding that while all options were considered, there was a need to find a solution on Sunday before markets reopened.
“It was clear, given the environment, given the crisis environment, given the banking crisis, US, and the fragility everywhere, that resolution would not work,” he said Thursday.
UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse have committed to the government-brokered deal, he said.
“UBS made a full commitment to the takeover of Credit Suisse,” he said.
It’s “extremely important that both parties” do everything in the next couple of weeks to make sure the closing goes through smoothly, Jordan said.
