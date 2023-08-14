SpiceJet Q1 Results: Reports Profit On Lower Expenses

“I am happy that despite facing multiple challenges, we have posted a profit in Q1 FY2024. Our team’s relentless efforts and dedication, as well as the continuous support from our valued customers have been pivotal in this success," said Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh.

"I firmly believe in the potential of our airline, and I am pleased to have contributed to its growth by infusing Rs 500 crore into the company. This infusion will help bolster our efforts in reviving our grounded planes, for which we have been working tirelessly, strengthening our fleet and expanding our cargo operations," he said.