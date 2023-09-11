SpiceJet Pays Rs 62.5 Crore To Kalanithi Maran, Court Tells Airline To Pay Rest By Tomorrow

SpiceJet Ltd. told the Delhi High Court on Monday that it had already paid Rs 62.5 crore out of the Rs 100 crore owed to former promoter Kalanithi Maran.

The court has asked the airline to pay the remaining Rs 37.5 crore by Tuesday.

Maninder Singh, who was appearing on behalf of Maran, submitted that the airline failed to pay the amount owed despite having had time since Aug. 24.