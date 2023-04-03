SpiceJet Hives Off Cargo And Logistics Business Into Separate Entity From April 1

SpiceJet Ltd. said on Monday it has hived off its cargo and logistics business SpiceXpress into a separate entity—SpiceXpress and Logistics Pvt. Ltd.—from April 1.

The move results in a one-time gain of Rs 2,555.77 crore for SpiceJet, substantially reducing its negative net worth, the company said.

It also paves the way for SpiceXpress to raise funds independently, SpiceJet said.

The decision to hive off SpiceXpress is in sync with the company's long-term business plan and will unlock a significant valuation of the logistics business, SpiceJet Ltd. Chairman Ajay Singh said.