SpiceJet Faces More Legal Woes: Leasing Firm Moves Court Seeking Engine Return

Engine Lease Finance BV approached the Delhi High Court on Wednesday against SpiceJet Ltd., seeking a direction to the beleaguered airline to stop using a leased engine and return it.

It had leased nine engines to SpiceJet and has now sought possession of the remaining one engine that is yet to be returned.

The matter came before the single-judge bench of Justice Sachin Dutta. During the proceedings, the bench showed inclination towards granting the lessor's request but gave SpiceJet an opportunity to be heard.

The court issued a notice to the airline, and the matter is now likely to come up for hearing on Oct. 6.