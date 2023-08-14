SpiceJet-Credit Suisse Dispute: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Airline

The Supreme Court issued a notice to SpiceJet Ltd. on Monday in a contempt petition by Credit Suisse Group AG against the beleaguered airline for failing to pay its dues in accordance with a court-approved settlement agreement.

Appearing for SpiceJet, Senior Advocate Shyam Divan said an additional $2,00,000 had been deposited this month. This was over and above the $5,00,000 it has undertaken to deposit every month.

Divan requested the top court not issue a notice in the matter because the airline had been depositing its dues every month since April.

Arguing for Credit Suisse, Senior Advocate Siddhartha Dave said the airline owed $6.5 million to the Swiss investment bank. However, it has only deposited a little over $2 million so far.

The apex court had been granting breathers to the airline since April, based on SpiceJet's assurances to deposit $5,00,000 every month. However, it was not inclined to grant one this time.

The court said the confidence of the creditor must be restored. The case will now come up for a hearing after four weeks.