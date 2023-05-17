SpiceJet-Credit Suisse Dispute: Supreme Court Grants Breather To Airline

The Supreme Court granted a breather to SpiceJet Ltd. on Wednesday in the contempt petition by Credit Suisse Group AG against the cash-strapped airline, for failing to pay its dues in accordance with a court-approved settlement agreement.

Although SpiceJet has made some payments, the Swiss investment banking firm informed the court that the airline is still in contempt of court since it owes $4.4 million to the bank.

SpiceJet told the top court that it would continue making payments of $5,00,000 to Credit Suisse on the 15th of every month, totaling an additional $1.5 million by August.

In this backdrop, the apex court adjourned the case to July 18, the day when it would examine the veracity of the assurances made by the airline.