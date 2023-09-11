SpiceJet-Credit Suisse Case: Supreme Court Warns Ajay Singh Of 'Drastic Steps' Over Unpaid Dues

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed displeasure over SpiceJet Ltd. failing to take care of its debt obligations due to Credit Suisse Group AG.

The court ordered the airline to deposit $500,000 before Sept. 15 as part of its monthly payments towards the Swiss investment bank. It asked the airline to deposit an additional $1 million towards the defaulted amount.

According to SpiceJet, there is an outstanding arrear of $4 million, while Credit Suisse claims the amount stands at $4.5 million.

The court said certain "drastic steps" will be taken towards Ajay Singh, chief managing director of SpiceJet, if he fails to comply with this order and that he might "end up in Tihar jail".

The case will now come up for a hearing on Sept. 22.

In the last hearing, the top court had issued a notice of contempt against Singh for failing to pay the dues in accordance with a court-approved settlement agreement.