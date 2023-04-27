BQPrimeBusiness NewsSpiceJet Appoints Arun Kashyap As Chief Operating Officer
SpiceJet Appoints Arun Kashyap As Chief Operating Officer

He has also worked with flydubai, Jet Airways and Oman Air.

27 Apr 2023, 7:32 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A SpiceJet aircraft prepares for landing at an airport. (Photo:&nbsp;Punit Paranjpe/Reuters)</p></div>
A SpiceJet aircraft prepares for landing at an airport. (Photo: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters)
No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Thursday announced the appointment of Arun Kashyap as its Chief Operating Officer.

Kashyap will be rejoining SpiceJet from Air India where he is the Chief Technical Officer. Earlier, he had served as the Chief Program & Transformation Officer at SpiceJet.

The appointment of Kashyap will be effective from June 12 and he will report to the airline's Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh, SpiceJet said in a release.

"I am delighted to welcome Arun back to the SpiceJet family. As COO, he will have a key role to play in the growth of the airline," Singh said.

