SpiceJet 18th Anniversary Sale: Fares Starting As Just Rs 1818 - Check Details Here

SpiceJet is also planning to give a free domestic flight one-way voucher to flyers who will be turning 18 years this year. Eligible flyers will get a free flight voucher worth Rs 3000 (base fare only). Flyers who have booked their flight tickets under the sale fare only during the Anniversary Sale offer will be eligible for a Free flight voucher. The free voucher will be issued by July 10, 2023.

How to participate

In order to participate, the main passenger is required to provide SpiceJet with the necessary information of an eligible flyer who has reached 18 years of age in the year 2023. This information must be shared with SpiceJet before June 10, 2023, 11.59pm. The lead passenger should send an email to 18thanniversary@spicejet.com.

The email should include the following details:

PNR that issued against the sale fare.

Name of the passenger who has turned 18 years old in the year 2023.

Date of Birth and relationship proof of the beneficiary which is a valid ID issued by the Government of India).

Furthermore, the lead passenger must include the following self-declaration statement in the email: "I hereby declare that the details furnished above are true and correct to the best of my knowledge/belief and I undertake to inform you of any changes therein, immediately. In case any of the above information is found to be false or untrue or misleading or misrepresenting, I am aware that I may be held liable for it."