SpiceJet 18th Anniversary Sale: Fares Starting As Just Rs 1818 - Check Details Here
On completing 18 years of service, SpiceJet has announced special fares and offers.
On the occasion of its 18th anniversary, domestic airlines SpiceJet has announced cheaper airfares. The airline which has headquarters in Gurugram has announced a special sale for one-way domestic fares from Rs. 1,818 only.
SpiceJet celebrates 18 years of its first SpiceJet flight which commenced on May 23, 2005, from Delhi to Ahmedabad.
Your destination: Savings! Celebrate our 18th anniversary with sky-high discounts. Book your tickets now at https://t.co/PykmFjGBqZ#flyspicejet #spicejet #18thAnniversary #SpiceJetAnniversary #sale #Travel #travelgram #Aviation #travelwithus #addspicetoyourtravel pic.twitter.com/2rjYDRXQ54— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 23, 2023
SpiceJet 18th Anniversary Sale And Travel Period
The sale is applicable for a limited period from May 23 to May 28, 2023. And it is only applicable on flight tickets booked for travel journey commencing from July 1, 2023 to March 30, 2024
The SpiceJet special fare offer is available on routes like Bengaluru-Goa and Mumbai-Goa. The seats are limited and this offer is on first-come, first-served basis. The sale fare will not be applicable on group bookings and cannot be combined with any other offer. Blackout dates are applicable. The sale fare will be available across the SpiceJet network including website, m-site, mobile app, reservations and select travel agents.
18 years of making dreams take flight.#flyspicejet #spicejet #18thAnniversary #SpiceJetAnniversary #Travel #travelgram #Aviation #travelwithus #addspicetoyourtravel pic.twitter.com/LdTf1hZC6J— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 23, 2023
Free Flight Voucher Terms and Conditions:
SpiceJet is also planning to give a free domestic flight one-way voucher to flyers who will be turning 18 years this year. Eligible flyers will get a free flight voucher worth Rs 3000 (base fare only). Flyers who have booked their flight tickets under the sale fare only during the Anniversary Sale offer will be eligible for a Free flight voucher. The free voucher will be issued by July 10, 2023.
How to participate
In order to participate, the main passenger is required to provide SpiceJet with the necessary information of an eligible flyer who has reached 18 years of age in the year 2023. This information must be shared with SpiceJet before June 10, 2023, 11.59pm. The lead passenger should send an email to 18thanniversary@spicejet.com.
The email should include the following details:
PNR that issued against the sale fare.
Name of the passenger who has turned 18 years old in the year 2023.
Date of Birth and relationship proof of the beneficiary which is a valid ID issued by the Government of India).
Furthermore, the lead passenger must include the following self-declaration statement in the email: "I hereby declare that the details furnished above are true and correct to the best of my knowledge/belief and I undertake to inform you of any changes therein, immediately. In case any of the above information is found to be false or untrue or misleading or misrepresenting, I am aware that I may be held liable for it."
SpiceJet Add-Ons Offer
Passengers can book SpiceMax at Flat 50% discount using promo code 'SMAX50'. This offer is applicable only for bookings made through SpiceJet Website, Mobile App and m-site.
Passengers can book preferred seat at Rs 18/- on first-come-first-serve basis till the inventory lasts.
This offer is valid for both one-way and round-trip bookings, for domestic and international travel and is applicable from May 23, 2023 to May 28. This offer is applicable on existing and new bookings made during the offer period and on all fare types.