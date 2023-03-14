Spend, Don't Invest In The Market, Says Ajay Srivastava

As the U.S. regulators scramble to control the contagion from the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank, domestic investors should rather spend than invest in startups as their valuations are still the "La La Land zone".

This is a good time to encash as people are underinvested in startups and there is liquidity overhang in the sector, Srivastava told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

Credit flow in the industry, fuelled by borrowing against stocks and more, has now been interrupted because of the SVB crisis, he said. It has become a problematic area to raise money for a reasonable amount of time, according to him. And since most of the tech industry is replete with startups, he said, it could be a bad time for the sector as well.