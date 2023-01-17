Spencer's Retail Launches New 'Value Market' Format

The retailer has around 185 stores that cater to mid to premium segments. "Spencer's Value Market is a new-age hypermarket serving modern, well-informed and value-conscious customers. Value Market is all set to launch at six locations, namely, Karimnagar, Warangal, Kurnool, Guntur, Bhimavaram & Vijayanagaram between Jan. 16-23," Group's Head- Retail & FMCG, Shashwat Goenka said.