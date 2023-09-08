SpaceX Ordered By FAA To Make Fixes After Starship Blowup

The FAA oversaw a mishap investigation after it grounded the rocket in the wake of the company’s first test flight on April 20. During that flight, Starship successfully took off from its Texas launchpad, but suffered multiple engine failures as it ascended into the sky. The two-stage rocket then failed to separate as planned and started spinning out of control, prompting SpaceX to intentionally blow up the vehicle. The launch damaged SpaceX’s launchpad and spread debris and pulverized concrete across hundreds of acres of terrain.