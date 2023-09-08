SpaceX Ordered By FAA To Make Fixes After Starship Blowup
(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. must take “corrective actions” to prevent a recurrence of mishaps during an April test of its Starship rocket before the Federal Aviation Administration will grant it another launch permit.
The FAA blamed “multiple root causes” of the flawed Starship test launch in an emailed statement Friday, and said the company needs to, among other things, redesign its hardware to prevent leaks and fires. It cited a total of 63 actions in need of remedy.
“SpaceX must implement all corrective actions that impact public safety and apply for and receive a license modification from the FAA that addresses all safety, environmental and other applicable regulatory requirements prior to the next Starship launch,” it said.
SpaceX had no immediate reply to a request for comment.
Closing the mishap investigation does not mean SpaceX can immediately resume Starship launches at Boca Chica, Texas, the FAA said. SpaceX must implement all corrective actions that impact public safety. It must also apply for and receive an FAA license modification that addresses all safety, environmental and regulatory requirements prior to the next Starship launch, the agency said.
The FAA oversaw a mishap investigation after it grounded the rocket in the wake of the company’s first test flight on April 20. During that flight, Starship successfully took off from its Texas launchpad, but suffered multiple engine failures as it ascended into the sky. The two-stage rocket then failed to separate as planned and started spinning out of control, prompting SpaceX to intentionally blow up the vehicle. The launch damaged SpaceX’s launchpad and spread debris and pulverized concrete across hundreds of acres of terrain.
SpaceX has been making a number of upgrades in the wake of the April 20 launch, including staging multiple tests of a new water deluge system designed to dampen and redirect the intense heat and forces created by Starship’s engines at liftoff.
It’s unclear how much the corrective actions prescribed by the FAA will cost SpaceX. Specifics of how the rocket failed and the actions the company must take weren’t released. The FAA said the mishap report contained information it’s prohibited by law from releasing.
Corrective actions include redesigns of vehicle hardware to prevent leaks and fires, redesign of the launch pad, additional reviews in the design process, analysis and testing of safety critical systems and components including its Autonomous Flight Safety System.
Officials with the US Fish and Wildlife service visited the launch site and privately expressed disbelief at the level of damage. SpaceX’s pad site “was totally destroyed and will likely force them to re-design the whole thing,” Chris Perez, an FWS biologist, wrote in an email.
Environmental groups sued the FAA in May, saying the agency hastily approved SpaceX’s Starbase launch facility. The FAA has said it doesn’t comment on ongoing litigation matters.
