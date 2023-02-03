S&P Revises Outlook On Adani Ports, Adani Electricity To Negative

S&P Global Ratings on Friday revised outlook on Adani Ports and Adani Electricity to negative from stable while affirming the rating.

A U.S. short-seller report alleging significant governance issues for the Adani Group, many of which relate to disclosures and actions at the shareholder level, has triggered a sharp fall in Adani Group entities' equity and bond prices.

The company has responded to the allegations and also decided to return funds from a fully subscribed $2.4-billion offer of shares in the promoters' flagship company Adani Enterprises Ltd due to market volatility.