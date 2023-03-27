S&P Keeps India Economic Growth Forecast Unchanged At 6% In FY24

S&P Global Ratings on Monday kept its forecast for India's economic growth unchanged at 6% in the fiscal year starting April 1, before rising to 6.9% in the following year.

In the quarterly economic update for Asia-Pacific, S&P saw the inflation rate easing to 5% in 2023–24 from 6.8% in the current financial year.

It saw India's gross domestic product likely growing by 7% in the current financial year ending March 31 (2022-23) before slowing to 6% in the following 2023-24 fiscal.

"India leads, with average growth of 7% in 2024-2026," the update said.

GDP is projected to rise to 6.9% in the following two financial years—2024–25 and 2025–26—and rise to 7.1% in 2026–27.

"In India, domestic demand has traditionally led the economy. But it has become more sensitive to the global cycle lately, in part due to rising commodity exports, and its year-on-year GDP growth slowed to 4.4% in the fourth quarter (October-December 2022)," the rating agency said.