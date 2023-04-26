ADVERTISEMENT
S&P Global Upgrades Tata Power To 'BB+' With Stable Outlook
Tata Power, together with its subsidiaries and joint entities, has a generation capacity of 14,076 MW.
S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its rating on Tata Power to 'BB+' with a stable outlook.
"S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its rating by one notch on the company to BB+ rating with a stable outlook from BB with a stable outlook," Tata Power said in a regulatory filing.
Tata Power, together with its subsidiaries and joint entities, has a generation capacity of 14,076 MW, of which 37% comes from clean energy sources.
The company has the distinction of being among the top private players in each sector of the value chain, including solar rooftops and value-added services.
