S&P Global Upgrades Tata Power To 'BB+' With Stable Outlook

Tata Power, together with its subsidiaries and joint entities, has a generation capacity of 14,076 MW.

26 Apr 2023, 11:03 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@pisauikan?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">pisauikan</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/power-transmission?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: pisauikan/ Unsplash)
S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its rating on Tata Power to 'BB+' with a stable outlook.

"S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its rating by one notch on the company to BB+ rating with a stable outlook from BB with a stable outlook," Tata Power said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Power, together with its subsidiaries and joint entities, has a generation capacity of 14,076 MW, of which 37% comes from clean energy sources.

The company has the distinction of being among the top private players in each sector of the value chain, including solar rooftops and value-added services.

