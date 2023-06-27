S&P Global Upgrades Standalone Credit Ratings Of SBI, HDFC Bank And ICICI Bank

S&P Global Ratings has raised the standalone credit ratings of the State Bank of India, HDFC Bank Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd.

State Bank of India's standalone credit rating was revised upward to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', to reflect the bank's "lower credit risks and improving earnings", it said in an exchange filing.

The credit rating agency's note also upgraded HDFC Bank's standalone credit rating to 'A-' from 'BBB+' on account of the bank's ability to "maintain its strong franchise and superior profitability over the next two years". These strengths will be further consolidated with the bank's merger with its parent, HDFC Ltd., the note said.

ICICI Bank's standalone credit rating was also revised to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The agency expects the bank to maintain its "strong market position in the Indian banking sector".

The bank's asset quality is likely to remain "better than the Indian sector average and comparable to that of similar-rated international peers", it said.

ICICI is also expected to maintain "good capitalisation over the next 12–18 months, supported by healthy earnings", according to it.