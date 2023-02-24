S&P Affirms Rating Of Adani Green Energy Entities At 'BB+'

S&P Global Ratings has affirmed the rating of Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s units at 'BB+' and also removed the company from the under-criteria observation.

The ratings agency said the stable outlook reflects its expectation that generation of minimum estimated units at least 90% of the time, timely receivable collections and must-dispatch status of the three entities, referred to as Restricted Group 2, would allow the company to maintain a minimum debt service coverage ratio of at least 1.27 times.

The restricted group's strong reserving mechanism will help it meet repayment obligations in the last period, it said in a statement on Friday.

Adani Green Energy's Restricted Group 2 comprises three operating entities—Wardha Solar (Maharashtra) Ltd., Kodangal Solar Park Ltd. and Adani Renewable Energy Ltd. These three entities are the co-issuers and co-guarantors of the $362.5 million senior secured fixed-rate 20-year bond.