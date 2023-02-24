S&P Affirms Rating Of Adani Green Energy Entities At 'BB+'
The ratings agency said Adani Green entities' strong reserving mechanism will help it meet repayment obligations.
S&P Global Ratings has affirmed the rating of Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s units at 'BB+' and also removed the company from the under-criteria observation.
The ratings agency said the stable outlook reflects its expectation that generation of minimum estimated units at least 90% of the time, timely receivable collections and must-dispatch status of the three entities, referred to as Restricted Group 2, would allow the company to maintain a minimum debt service coverage ratio of at least 1.27 times.
The restricted group's strong reserving mechanism will help it meet repayment obligations in the last period, it said in a statement on Friday.
Adani Green Energy's Restricted Group 2 comprises three operating entities—Wardha Solar (Maharashtra) Ltd., Kodangal Solar Park Ltd. and Adani Renewable Energy Ltd. These three entities are the co-issuers and co-guarantors of the $362.5 million senior secured fixed-rate 20-year bond.
S&P Global underscored that this debt is "fully secured and has cash flow waterfalls that prioritise operating expenditure and debt service over distributions".
"Given the ring-fenced assets, in our view, the structure sufficiently protects investors. As such, AGEL RG2 is currently not impacted by the governance risks and funding challenges for the larger Adani Group."
The 'BB+' rating is lower than the 'BBB-' operations-phase standalone credit profile before counterparty adjustments. The rating is constrained by the credit profile of the Adani Green Energy weakest counterparty, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co., one of the state distribution utilities.
"This is after we apply a one-notch insulation to the revenue counterparty credit profile due to the regulatory and legal mechanism for recovery of overdue amounts directly from end customers through an escrow mechanism."
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.