S&P Affirms 'BBB-' Issue Rating On Adani International Container
The stable outlook reflects that the company will maintain predictable cash flow with fully market-based pricing and volume over the next 12-24 months.
S&P Global Ratings has affirmed 'BBB-' issue rating on Adani International Container Terminal Pte Ltd. and said the outlook is stable.
Adani International is a 50-50 joint venture between Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Terminal Investment Ltd. It works as a container terminal operator based in Mundra, Gujarat.
It is at a prime location with favourable water depth compared with other nearby ports, besides broad rail and road connectivity to India's industrial hinterland. "We affirmed our issue rating on AICTPL (Adani International) because we believe our revised criteria for project finance transactions does not impact our assessment of the project's creditworthiness," S&P Global Ratings said in a statement.
A rating of 'BBB-' or above are generally considered by regulators and market participants to be 'investment-grade', according to S&P Global Ratings.
The ratings agency further said it believes an upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-24 months, because the rating on Adani International is constrained by its sovereign rating on India.
"In addition, we do not expect the standalone credit profile to improve, given the overall financial metrics are constrained by the large balloon payment," it said.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.