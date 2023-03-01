S&P Affirms 'BBB-' Issue Rating On Adani International Container

S&P Global Ratings has affirmed 'BBB-' issue rating on Adani International Container Terminal Pte Ltd. and said the outlook is stable.

The stable outlook reflects that the company will maintain predictable cash flow with fully market-based pricing and volume over the next 12-24 months.

Adani International is a 50-50 joint venture between Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Terminal Investment Ltd. It works as a container terminal operator based in Mundra, Gujarat.