South West Pinnacle To Spend Rs 450 Crore On Coal Block, Says Chairman Vikas Jain

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd. will spend Rs 450 crore on its commercial coal block in Jharkhand, according to Chairman Vikas Jain, even as it scouts locations for potential non-conventional energy sources.

The company will invest Rs 250 crore through fiscal 2025 to develop the commercial coal mine it won in 2021 auctions, Jain, who is also the managing director, told BQ Prime. "Another Rs 200 crore will be invested from internal accruals after the mine goes into production."

"We expect all statutory approvals to come by fiscal 2025, after which production will start," he said.

The Indian government has given a lot of impetus to commercial coal mining in the last six months, including one-on-one interactions with industry players, Jain said. "They have also started single-window clearance for these blocks."

"At present, the government has allotted around 36 million ton of peak-rated capacity," he said. "We expect India to produce at least 5–6 million ton from commercial mines awarded till now. After the proposed 141 coal blocks are allocated, it is likely to exceed 100 million ton."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Nov. 3 launched the sixth tranche of the commercial coal mines auction, under which the government is offering 141 blocks across 11 states in the biggest auction so far for coal.

The company is also analysing other commercial coal blocks for acquisition but expects to gain more clarity once the Jharkhand coal block stabilises, Jain said.

The head of the coal miner and explorer of non-conventional energy resources expects coal production in India to grow to 1,400 million ton by 2030 on demand from the power sector. This will happen despite the focus on climate change and progress toward net zero emissions under the COP26 agreements, Jain said.