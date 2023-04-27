South Korea’s Yoon Offers Tax Breaks if Musk Builds Car Factory

US President Joe Biden, right, and Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea's president, shake hands at a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House during a state visit in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The US will strengthen the deterrence it provides South Korea against nuclear threats, including by deploying a nuclear-armed submarine to the country, in turn securing a pledge from Seoul to honor commitments to not pursue its own atomic arsenal. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg