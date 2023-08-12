South African Expats Are Flocking to This Tiny Island in the Middle of the Irish Sea

The British Crown Dependency also likes to tout a political stability like few other offshore centers. Its parliament — Tynwald — is of Norse origin and dates back more than 1,000 years, according to its website. That makes it the oldest parliament in the world with an unbroken existence.While the Isle of Man is cheaper than the other Crown Dependencies of Jersey and Guernsey, the price of housing may still come as a shock to incoming South Africans. The average purchase price for a home in South Africa was 1.4 million rand ($74,000) in the last three months of 2022, according to ooba Home Loans. That compares to £386,955 ($493,329) in the Isle of Man at the end of 2022, according to a May government report.