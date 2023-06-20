Sony’s Serious Script for India Is Now a Farce

Chandra had come to that sorry pass because of his wrong-way leveraged bets in unrelated industries like infrastructure, an error he acknowledged in early 2019. But a plan to repay debt by selling half of the family’s stake in Zee to a strategic partner failed to kick off. Two years later, a large US investor began a campaign to oust his son as director. At the time, Sony, which competes with Zee in offering a similar fare of Bollywood-style entertainment and sports, was kind to come to the rescue of its rival. Not only was it agreeable to letting Goenka continue as CEO, Sony was also giving the family an option to raise its near-depleted stake to 20% and throwing in extra shares as a non-compete fee.