Sony India Posts 32% Rise In Profit To Rs 136.7 Crore In FY23

"We were trying to come back. Now the India premium market has evolved finally," said Nayyar, adding, "we are stitching a growth story, continue to grow both top line and bottom line and innovate and bring new products to the country."

Sony India's total income was also up 23.17% to Rs 6,404.54 crore for FY23. It was at Rs 5,199.75 crore a year before.