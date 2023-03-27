Sonata Software Sees Silver Lining In Banking Crisis After Largest-Ever Deal

The banking crisis in the U.S. and Europe may have spooked the world, but Sonata Software Ltd. sees an opportunity to come out stronger as a fast-evolving company, according to its Chief Financial Officer Jagannathan Chakravarthi.

The collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the U.S. and Credit Suisse AG in Europe is likely to take a toll on the $245-billion Indian IT industry, which derives 41% of its revenue from the banking and financial services space. Clients are likely to reduce their spending on technology, and deal closures and payments would be delayed.

The layoffs by Accenture Plc—the world's largest IT services firm—underscores the incoming pain for the wider software services industry. However, Sonata Software is unperturbed as it has limited exposure to the space of banking, financial services and insurance.

"It is very less for us, 8–10% probably, but since we do not have much of these, all these challenges are going to help us to come out stronger," Chakravarthi told BQ Prime in an interview.