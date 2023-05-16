Sona Comstar Inks Licensing Pact With Equipmake To Produce EV Components

Auto component maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings said on Tuesday it has inked a technology licencing agreement with the U.K.-based Equipmake for the production of electric vehicle components.

Equipmake has patented technology that offers high power density and efficiency with high performance, making it ideal for electric cars, buses, and commercial vehicles.

Under the agreement, Equipmake will licence certain patented spoke motor and inverter technology in the power range of 100 kW to 440 kW to Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) to manufacture and sell EV powertrains, sub-systems, and components for electric cars, buses, commercial vehicles, and off-road vehicles.

Sona Comstar will lead business development and customer sales in India, Thailand, and select South Asian countries, while Equipmake will lead sales in the rest of the world, the company said in a statement.

Besides, Sona Comstar will exclusively manufacture EV powertrains, sub-systems, and components based on Equipmake's patented technology for the target applications exclusively in India and other select markets, it added.

The company will also manufacture and sell EV powertrains, sub-systems, and components for the target applications to Equipmake and its global customers in other overseas markets, it said.

The companies expect serial production of the systems to commence in 2025.

"With Equipmake's advanced technology and Sona Comstar's manufacturing and sales capabilities, we aim to offer our customers high-performance, efficient, and cost-effective electrified drivetrain solutions. This is yet another step towards our commitment to offering innovative solutions to drive faster adoption of electric mobility in India and globally", Sona Comstar Motor Business CEO Sat Mohan Gupta said.

Equipmake CEO Ian Foley said its spoke motors and inverters have already been widely recognised for their impressive power and torque density, and the company is confident that they will play a significant role in driving the growth of the electric vehicle market in India.