Sona BLW Shares Surge After Agreeing To Buy Majority Stake In Serbia-Based Novelic

Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. gained the most since March 17 after it agreed to buy a majority stake in Serbia-based Novelic d.o.o. Beograd–Zvezdara.

The company will buy 54% stake in Novelice for €40.5 million, or Rs 355.9 crore, in cash, payable in three tranches within two years from the completion of the acquisition.

Novelice is a leading provider of mmWave radar sensors, perception solutions, and full-stack embedded systems.

Nomura said the acquisition marks Sona's entry into the sensors and software segment where growth opportunity can be "very high" as vehicles become electrified and autonomous. "Novelic is ahead of competition, and stricter Euro NCAP safety requirements (mandatory for five-star rating) can lead to significant growth. Sona's manufacturing strength and customer relationships should help capitalise on this," it said.

The brokerage maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 609, adding that it continues it like the company's strategy of focussing on high technology products for the global market. "The segment believe has the potential to grow strongly in both hardware and software. This should further improve the long-term growth potential of the company."

The management, too, expects this segment to potentially touch $100 million dollars of revenue in 6-7 years.