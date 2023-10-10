Some U.S. Tech Investors Pledge Support To Israel Relief Efforts

BQPrimeBusiness NewsSome U.S. Tech Investors Pledge Support To Israel Relief Efforts
Silicon Valley has long had a close relationship with Israeli tech startups.

10 Oct 2023, 5:13 AM IST
An Israeli civilian looks at destroyed cars following a missile strike by Palestinian militants in Ashdod, Israel, on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. The death toll from the conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas topped 1,100 as fighting continued for a third day.

(Bloomberg) -- Leadership of the venture capital firm Insight Partners pledged Monday to donate $1 million to humanitarian aid work in the wake of attacks on Israel, adding to a chorus of relief efforts from the US startup world.

New York-based Insight Partners, which also has overseas offices in Tel Aviv and other cities, is one of a handful of venture capital firms and investors that plan to donate money for humanitarian work. In a series of social media posts, the firm said it “has been a steadfast supporter of the Israeli high-tech ecosystem since 2004, and we are deeply saddened by the attacks that have affected our colleagues, friends, and innocent civilians.”

Another firm, General Catalyst, said in a statement that it was working with its portfolio companies based in Israel, and that it had dedicated $250,000 to humanitarian work on the ground. Individual VCs have also pledged donations — including Matthew Ocko, a co-founder at DCVC, and Erica Brescia, a managing director at Redpoint Ventures — who said publicly that they would give money to first responders in the region.

Silicon Valley has long had a close relationship with Israeli tech startups, which include many companies worth more than $1 billion. However, funding for startups in the country has slumped this year. Israeli tech startups raised $1.7 billion in the third quarter, 40% less than the year-earlier period, according to a report by the Israel-based Startup Nation Policy Institute.

