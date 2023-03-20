Some Damage To Wheat Crop Due To Untimely Rains; Yet To Receive Report From States: Centre

The Centre on Monday said there has been some damage to the standing wheat crop in key growing states due to untimely rains and hailstorms, but it is yet to receive a ground report from the state governments.

There is no concern about mustard and chickpea (chana) crops as most of it have been harvested. In the case of horticultural crops, localised hailstorms might have affected some crops like bananas and potato, it said.

For the last two days, many parts of the country have been receiving unseasonal rains, hail, and heavy winds due to western disturbances.

Wheat is the main Rabi crop, harvesting of which has started in some parts of the country. Mustard and chickpeas are other major rabi crops. The government has projected a record wheat output of 112.2 million tonnes for the 2022–23 crop year (July–June).