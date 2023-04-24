Solar Industries India Bags Rs 212 Crore Order From Ministry Of Defence

BQPrimeBusiness NewsSolar Industries India Bags Rs 212 Crore Order From Ministry Of Defence
Solar Industries India Ltd. on Monday said one of its subsidiaries has bagged a Rs 212-crore contract from the Ministry of Defence

24 Apr 2023, 11:51 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/es/@saj_shafique?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Saj Shafique</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/defence?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Saj Shafique/ Unsplash)
Solar Industries India Ltd. said on Monday that one of its subsidiaries has bagged a Rs 212 crore contract from the Ministry of Defence.

"Economic Explosives Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has signed a contract for the supply of loitering munition with the Ministry of Defence," Solar Industries India said in a regulatory filing.

The size of the order is Rs 212 crore, the company said.

Homegrown Solar Group is into the manufacturing of industrial explosives.

