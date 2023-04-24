Solar Industries India Bags Rs 212 Crore Order From Ministry Of Defence

Solar Industries India Ltd. said on Monday that one of its subsidiaries has bagged a Rs 212 crore contract from the Ministry of Defence.

"Economic Explosives Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has signed a contract for the supply of loitering munition with the Ministry of Defence," Solar Industries India said in a regulatory filing.

The size of the order is Rs 212 crore, the company said.

Homegrown Solar Group is into the manufacturing of industrial explosives.