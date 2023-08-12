Solar Built-On Trash Offers Solution To Renewable Energy’s Space Problem

The cost of materials is now starting to come down thanks to an oversupply of solar components from China that flooded the market, crashing spot prices to record-low levels, according to BloombergNEF data. That, coupled with how viable it has become to build on wasteland can prove to be a boon for developers, potentially unleashing a new wave of projects. BloombergNEF expects over two gigawatts to be installed in the UK this year, up from 1.2 gigawatts in 2022.

Large-scale solar farms are usually built on disused land, but often that’s difficult to find near the big cities that need the electricity the most. The UK’s largest park — with 72 megawatts of capacity — is located in North Wales. An even bigger park is under construction near Faversham in Kent, just over 50 miles from London. In the UK, many new renewables projects, especially those in remote locations, are also constrained by their lack of grid connection, with some facing a decade-long wait to be connected. That wasn’t a problem for Ockendon, which was purchased with a grid connection offer in place.

Transmission, distribution and proximity to electricity use are important factors when planning a solar project, according to Popkin from the Rocky Mountain Institute. “In most cases, landfill solar offers a win-win to reinvent these sites for future energy needs,” he said.If it weren’t for the black plastic methane valves dotted among the solar panels on the Ockendon site, you wouldn’t know that you were walking over layer upon layer of rotting garbage. Vast landfill sites like this are present near every major city and often aren’t being used. “The question is, can we achieve the returns that the market is looking for on renewables building on a landfill, where you have to spend more money than you would normally spend?” Medley said. “It’s hard, but it can be done.”

