The World Has Already Crossed A ‘Tipping Point’ On Solar Power

It’s not all sunny skies ahead: Rapidly transitioning to solar power without preparation can lead to economic and industrial impacts on communities, the study notes, especially those with stakes in the fossil fuel industry. The researchers found that up to 13 million people worldwide risk losing their livelihoods to renewables adoption. Fluctuations in weather and sun exposure also mean that overreliance on solar could cause grid instability and vulnerability. That may still be an improvement over reliance on fossil fuels, but it’s “not a scenario where you want to go,” Nijsse says. “You need policies to steer it towards a more sustainable scenario.”