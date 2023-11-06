One Of The World’s Priciest Fabrics May Be Sitting In Your Backyard

The potential superiority of dog hair has long been known to a select number of material scientists. A paper from North Carolina State University 20 years ago helped pave the way by evaluating 18 different breeds, concluding even then that “chiengora may prove to be a profitable and useful fiber.” Others from academics led by Audrone Ragaisiene at Kaunas University of Technology in Lithuania found that dog hair was so warm, it could be used in socks to brave the coldest winters and help patients with rheumatic diseases.