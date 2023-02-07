SoftBank Loses Another $5.9 Billion As Son Skips Earnings Call

Son turned what was once a stable, profitable telecom company into the world’s biggest startup investor because he believed he could replicate the success he had with early bets like his backing Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. But his investment machine has now come to an almost complete stop. In the last quarter, SoftBank put less than $350 million in just a handful of startups, roughly 95% off of its average pace of $6 billion a quarter over the prior five and a half years.