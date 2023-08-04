SoftBank, Tech Firm Earnings To Test Staying Power Of AI-Fueled Frenzy

Wednesday: Sony (6758 JP) may post a drop of almost 20% in first-quarter operating profit, Bloomberg estimates show. Sales of image sensors may fall sequentially on weakening smartphone demand, BI analyst Masahiro Wakasugi said. Earlier, a Sony executive testified that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard would harm its console business, particularly regarding the popular franchise. Sony will expand research and development spending for its gaming business to 300 billion yen in the fiscal year ending March, Nikkei reported. In the pictures segment, Sony recently postponed some marquee releases amid the work stoppage in Hollywood. Overall, BI expects Sony to meet its operating profit target of 1.17 trillion yen for fiscal 2024. Goldman Sachs raised its recommendation to buy last month.